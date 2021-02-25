Woofy's clean toys

Time for a clean – or a clean sweep – of your pet’s toys?

Video

Dogs aren’t immune to the bacteria that gathers on their toys, so it’s our job to clean them. But just how you do that depends on the toy!

Rubber, plastic and nylon toys require a different cleaning process than rope or plushies, explain Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola.

Some toys have the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions right on the tag – those are the best guides to follow.

Sometimes the toys get to the point where pieces are missing or the stuffing is falling out. In that case, it’s simply time to get a new one!

