Woofy's-Ep.166-Shower Power

This is dog washing made simple. (Yay!)

Ever wondered how the dog wash works at your Ryan Road, Comox or Willow Point Woofy’s?

Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola, hosts of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV, share what you need to know!

After purchasing your token at the cash register, simply select your preferred cleaning option on the bath, then use the wash gun and get started. Your 10-minute countdown begins immediately.

Everything you need for a self-service dog wash is included, and the shampoos and conditioners come directly out of the hose. What could be easier?!

You’ll find grooming tools, towels, ramps for getting Fido into the tub and a two-setting blow dryer. Yes, you’ll even find aprons to keep yourself dry.

Ten minutes in a Woofy’s U-wash helps you avoid a soggy house and a sore back!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Give your pet the Advantage over fleas and ticks

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Number of police calls increases over 2020

Campbell River’s crime stats continue to grow. At the end of the… Continue reading

Police service dog Gator was called in to locate a knife-wielding shoplifter. Campbell River RCMP photo
Campbell River police dog Gator called in to track down knife-wielding shoplifter

Perpetrator pulled knife on loss-prevention officer and escapes store but not Gator

Thieves smashed the glass of the front door of FYI Doctorson Dogwood Street on April 21 and made off with several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses. RCMP photo
Several pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses taken in smash and grab

Thieves smash front glass door of FYI doctors downtown Campbell River location

Conceptual drawing of the new Eagle Harbour affordable housing complex coming to downtown Campbell River for women and children. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
New affordable housing complex near Rose Harbour gets its development permit

Building will contain 55 housing units for women and children with commercial space on ground floor

Lucilla Girotto will be using her second Campbell River Community Foundation Small Neighbourhood Grant to purchase even more used books from the Museum at Campbell River and making curated boxes of them for whoever asks for one. Photo submitted
Campbell River woman back with ‘Book Care Boxes’ Volume 2

Lucilla Girotto has gotten a second Small Neighbourhood Grant from the Community Foundation

The Tiny Home Village, at 940 Caledonia Ave., is set to welcome 30 residents starting May 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: New Victoria tiny home village set to welcome 30 unhoused people

Residents are expected to start moving in May 12

LC (aka Little Cutie) is to receive much-needed dental treatment, following a fundraiser launched by Elgin Park grad Naomi Gantug. (Gofundme.com photo)
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

Regional travel ban working voluntarily, minister says

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

Mike Farnworth leave a press conference after answering questions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister to release enforcement details of COVID travel ban in B.C.

Mike Farnworth announced orders a week ago to limit non-essential travel between three regional zones

Crime rates have remained fairly level in Victoria/Esquimalt for the last decade, but are significantly down from the decade before. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Many Victoria residents falsely believe crime has increased, here’s why

Crime rates fairly level over last decade, significantly lower than two decades ago

A bear stands in a field of hemlock parsley. (Courtesy Doug Jones)
Black bears need wild food, not Vancouver Island garbage: B.C. Conservation

May berries be the best treat they find this spring

Most Read