Woofy's-Ep.166-Shower Power

This is dog washing made simple. (Yay!)

Ever wondered how the dog wash works at your Ryan Road, Comox or Willow Point Woofy’s?

Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola, hosts of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV, share what you need to know!

After purchasing your token at the cash register, simply select your preferred cleaning option on the bath, then use the wash gun and get started. Your 10-minute countdown begins immediately.

Everything you need for a self-service dog wash is included, and the shampoos and conditioners come directly out of the hose. What could be easier?!

You’ll find grooming tools, towels, ramps for getting Fido into the tub and a two-setting blow dryer. Yes, you’ll even find aprons to keep yourself dry.

Ten minutes in a Woofy’s U-wash helps you avoid a soggy house and a sore back!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

