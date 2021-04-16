Pet with Allergies? Find a Natural Balance

Curious about a limited ingredient diet for your pet? Check out this week’s episode of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV, as hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola talk all things Natural Balance.

Available for cats and dogs, Natural Balance is focused on the ingredients that go into their pet foods to allow your pets to thrive.

Making pet foods since 1989, limited ingredient diets are their core focus. Even better, those LID formulas also have match can and treat versions, making it easy for pet owners to choose the right products for pets with allergies.

Recently they’ve reformulated the chicken and sweet potato, duck and potato, and salmon and sweet potato grain-free recipes to have meat as their first ingredient. The new formula also removed the peas, lentils and legumes.

But don’t forget, the Natural Balance LID foods also have grain-inclusive formulas, like lamb and brown rice, duck and brown rice and salmon and brown rice.

And if your pet has a protein allergy, pancreatitis, liver or kidney issues, Natural Balance also produces a vegetarian product. One of the top sellers in Canada, it’s the lowest-protein food they have and it’s also available in a can.

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets