Open the door to a pet-friendly holiday treat

December is just around the corner, which for many families means an Advent calendar to count down the days until Christmas. We often pick up a calendar for our kids and even ourselves, but what about our pets?

This holiday season, check out what’s behind the Advent doors for your furry friends. With options for cats and dogs available at Woofy’s by Paw Street Market, every day is a new treat!

“It’s a fun way for your cat or dog to join in the fun of the holiday season,” say Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola. After all, “what dog doesn’t like a daily treat?”

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s By Paw Street Market offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

