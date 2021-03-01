Temprite

Is an air-to-water heat pump the answer?

Most people know a heat pump can deliver warm air throughout a house, but did you know you can deliver warm water with a heat pump too?

“If you have in-floor heat or a swimming pool, air-to-water heat pumps are the way to go,” explains Lance Petty in this week’s episode of Black Press Media’s Impress Home Improvement TV with Temprite Climate Solutions!

“When selecting an air-to-water heat pump, you should use equipment designed specifically for that installation. Air-to-air heat pumps just don’t do the job,” Lance says.

Air-to-water heat pumps can also offer a wide range of options. With an in-floor heating system and the right controls, we can set every room at a perfect temperature for the end user.

For heating outdoor swimming pools, you can also use air-to-water heat pumps specifically designed to handle chlorinated water.

Not all heat pumps are created equal, so to learn which heat pump will work best for you, contact Temprite today – they serve the entire North Island.

And remember, for a job done right, call Temprite!

Call Temprite Climate Solutions at 250-465-2490, email office@trcs.ca, or swing by the office at #50-2910 Moray Ave. in Courtenay.

Temprite Climate Solutions offers a full range of heating and cooling options for your home and commercial properties. They sell, service and install high-efficiency heat pumps, gas furnaces, water heaters, air quality control systems and more, serving Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland and neighbouring communities. Learn more at tempriteclimatesolutions.com

