Here’s a juicy story, just for your pet…

First Mate is a BC, family-owned and operated company with their own production facilities, including a human-grade cannery, explain hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola. Their canned foods for cats and dogs have a unique texture – they’re softer and juicier than traditional patés. This is due to the complete lack of standard thickening agents.

They believe in only adding ingredients that provide nutritional value, which is why they include a small amount of carbohydrates to thicken their foods.

All First Mate canned diets are complete and balanced and may be fed as a stand-alone diet, or as a topper for kibble, encouragement for taking medication, and for maximum excitement, frozen in a chew toy!

Quality begins by selecting ingredients that meet First Mate’s stringent human-grade certification. Working with long-term partners, they evaluate their nutritional quality, continuity of supply and ethical and humane farming conditions.

If you’re looking for a softer, tastier, more humanely produced pet food, come discover First Mate at Woofy’s today!

