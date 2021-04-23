Woofy's TV Ep. 164

Give your pet the Advantage over fleas and ticks

Ticks, mosquitoes and fleas, oh my!

Yup, spring has sprung, and that means tick season is here.

Just in time – and straight from the Woofy’s TV newsroom – hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are itching to share the news: Woofy’s is now a proud retailer of K9 Advantix and Advantage.

For dogs only, K9 Advantix kills fleas, ticks and mosquitoes, too – important as these tiny creatures aren’t just gross, they can actually harm your pooch. Protection is important for canine health.

Advantage II, available for dogs and cats, kills fleas on contact. It’s effective, fast-acting and sure to keep your furry friends comfy on their summer adventures. In fact, it works in three to five minutes AND it’s waterproof!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Most Read