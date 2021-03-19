FirstMate Pet Foods visits Woofy's ImpressTV.

Fresh and fabulous: Good, local food for your pets!

This week on Black Press Media Impress Woofy’s TV, hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are joined on location with Nick, from FirstMate Pet Foods, producing high-quality pet foods for more than 32 years.

“We have two facilities – we produce our dry food in Chilliwack and we have a canning facility in Langley,” Nick notes, and “as a family-owned company we take a great deal of pride in the quality and safety of our products.”

With their canned food all the rage at Woofy’s, what makes it so unique?

“Our canned foods are cooked once from raw ingredients right inside the can. We don’t use any artificial flavourings, gums or fillers to fill out our cans.”

But it’s more than the processing that makes FirstMate the first choice for many.

“First Mate is one of the most nutritionally dense kibbles available,” Nick says. “We use a vacuum infusion system to pull the fats right to the centre of our products. It allows you to feed less, to pick up less and spend better.”

Special nutritional needs? First Mate can help there too!

First Mate’s special LID line takes a very simple approach to nutrition. “We use single protein, single carb, single fat and single antioxidant. It allows you to rotate, work with allergies, sensitivities, any sort of digestive upset,” Nick says.

Plus, FirstMate has great formulas for all life stages, from puppies to senior pets – come into your closest Woofy’s location and try something locally made in BC!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Woofy’s gets fresh with Fresh Fetch!

Just Posted

Police execute a search warrant at a Thulin St. address after a suspected case of vigilante justice. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP investigate apparent episode of vigilante justice

A suspected episode of vigilante justice sent one man to hospital with… Continue reading

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seized drugs, cash, and weapons during an arrest on March 12, 2021. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seizes drugs, cash, and weapons

Campbell River Street Crimes Unit arrested a 37-year-old Campbell River man for… Continue reading

The construction of the complex being built at 850 Dogwood Street that is expected to cause traffic delays in the area. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
Campbell River drivers should expect upcoming traffic delays on Dogwood between 8th and 9th

Construction on 79-unit housing complex at 850 Dogwood will lower speed limit to 30 km/hr

A COVID-19 exposure has been announced by Island Health for Penfield Elementary School on Monday, March 15.
COVID-19 exposure at Penfield Elementary in Campbell River

Island Health is currently undertaking contact tracing, asks people to monitor for symptoms

Greenways Land Trust has done streamkeeping work throughout the region for years. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust celebrates 25 years at AGM

Group looks back at successes of stewardship in Campbell River

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Dee Gallant and Murphy are going to be featured as a question in a German game show. (Photo submitted)
Chemainus woman who sent cougar scurrying with Metallica tapped by German game show

And the answer is, Who used a heavy metal song in 2019 to eliminate danger?

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sterile instruments at the Cambie Surgery Centre, one of the private clinics contracted to help B.C.’s health ministry catch up on surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

More operating room staff a permanent increase

Boxes of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Announced Thursday, as distribution ramps up to include 300,000 essential workers in B.C.

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

Most Read