Fresh and fabulous: Good, local food for your pets!

This week on Black Press Media Impress Woofy’s TV, hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are joined on location with Nick, from FirstMate Pet Foods, producing high-quality pet foods for more than 32 years.

“We have two facilities – we produce our dry food in Chilliwack and we have a canning facility in Langley,” Nick notes, and “as a family-owned company we take a great deal of pride in the quality and safety of our products.”

With their canned food all the rage at Woofy’s, what makes it so unique?

“Our canned foods are cooked once from raw ingredients right inside the can. We don’t use any artificial flavourings, gums or fillers to fill out our cans.”

But it’s more than the processing that makes FirstMate the first choice for many.

“First Mate is one of the most nutritionally dense kibbles available,” Nick says. “We use a vacuum infusion system to pull the fats right to the centre of our products. It allows you to feed less, to pick up less and spend better.”

Special nutritional needs? First Mate can help there too!

First Mate’s special LID line takes a very simple approach to nutrition. “We use single protein, single carb, single fat and single antioxidant. It allows you to rotate, work with allergies, sensitivities, any sort of digestive upset,” Nick says.

Plus, FirstMate has great formulas for all life stages, from puppies to senior pets – come into your closest Woofy’s location and try something locally made in BC!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets