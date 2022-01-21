Emergency preparedness for your pets

Earthquakes, fires, storms, blizzards, heat waves, mudslides … do you have everything you need for your pet, if an emergency situation occurs?

Woofy’s TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola share some of the essentials you’ll need for your pet’s emergency pack:

Bottled water

Towels and blankets

One week’s worth of pet food – dried, dehydrated or canned works best, but make sure cans have a pop top.

Bowls for food and water

Extra leashes and collars – make sure they have their own identification tags

A list of any medications, so you can get refills

And be sure to have a pet first aid kit

Nothing ruff about it – getting prepared is as easy as that!

