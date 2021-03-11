Don’t go barking up the wrong tree with your dog!

You can’t expect a dog never to bark, but some dogs bark excessively.

If that’s a problem in your home, check out this week’s episode of Black Press Media’s Impress Woofy’s TV, with hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola.

First, understand that dogs bark for different reasons, so it’s important to find out what causes your dog to bark so much.

Once you find out what they’re barking at, you can treat the problem.

They may be territorial and are raising an alarm, as in, “Get off my lawn!”

They may bark out of boredom, or because they’re happy, as in, “You’re home, you’re home, you’re home!!”

Some dogs have separation anxiety that can cause them to bark. Whatever you do, don’t yell at the dog. To them, that’s simply you joining in the chorus.

Instead, remain calm and firm. Tell them, “Quiet,” and perhaps use hand signals. When they respond well, you can reinforce that with a treat.

With the proper training and stimulation, they’ll be much calmer and quieter.

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice! Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets