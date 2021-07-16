BC-made vest a must for Fido’s fun in – and on – the water!

Today, hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola take the Woofy’s Impress TV newsroom live on location to Puntledge Park.

“If you and your canine companions enjoy water activities as much as we do, you know how important water safety is,” Virginia notes.

With that in mind, today’s episode looks at the tidal vest from RC Pets, a Vancouver company that’s built their success on understanding the pet-guardian relationship.

The ergonomic fit offers comfort both in and out of the water, and the vest is made with environmentally friendly ultra-buoyant NBR foam that helps your dog maintain a natural swimming position.

Highly visible ripstop nylon fabric resists snags and tears while the reflective piping helps keep your dog both safe and seen.

Two points of adjustability ensure the perfect fit and allow the life jacket to function properly, while the low-profile handle lets you easily help your pet out of the water and onto a boat, paddleboard or to shore.

For more from RC Pets, look for their wide variety of harnesses, pet clothing and safety gear.

And because the right fit matters, come visit at any Woofy’s location and the team will help fit your dog for a tidal vest.

While the Woofy's team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy's Pet Foods

Remember, Woofy's Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors' and tax-free discounts.

