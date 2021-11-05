Adventures with your four-legged friend begin here!

Woofy's Ep. 192 - Jays

Woofy’s Impress TV hosts Virginia Shaw and Mandy Gola are heading on an adventure with their pets and that means it’s also time for some treats.

And not just any treats, but Jay’s Tasty Adventures, crafted with care in Kelowna.

Soft and easy to break into pieces, Jay’s uses raw, dehydrated techniques to keep maximum nutritional quality, with options at Woofy’s and Paw Street Market for both dogs and cats!

Another pet-approved option is Jay’s Soft and Chewy. They’re kettle-cooked in small batches and are ideal for training, rewards and …adventures!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

