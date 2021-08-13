A dog’s gotta play!

Dogs need to play – that’s why Kong provides toys for all kinds of fun, and all kinds of dogs!

Of course, everyone knows the Kong classic, but there’s so much more, like the Kong Cozie, with extra layers of fabric to last longer, and the Kong SqueakAir – unlike regular tennis balls, these are non-abrasive and gentle on teeth and gums.

There’s the Kong Jaxx, for long-lasting tugging and fetching fun, the Kong Safe Stick – whose rounded ends make for safer interactive play, and the Kong Low Stuffing, with minimal stuffing for minimal mess!

And yes, Kong has a variety of treat-dispensing toys, too … plus a selection of treats to fill them with!

And for a few personal recommendations, Virginia’s pick is the Kong Bungee Ball while go-to for Mandy’s pooch is the Kong Wubba.

So many toys to choose from!

While the Woofy’s team would love to see you in store, if you prefer to shop online, curbside and home delivery is available – check out woofys.ca for easy ordering or call 250-338-0424 for Comox Valley deliveries and 250-923-5881 for Campbell River deliveries.

For everything for your pets, head to Woofy’s Pet Foods at Willow Point in Campbell River, the Comox Mall in Comox, and Cliffe Avenue and Ryan Road in Courtenay where you’ll find the best in pet foods and expert advice!

Remember, Woofy’s Pet Foods offers the latest in pet technology, and has seniors’ and tax-free discounts. Learn more at woofys.ca

LifePets