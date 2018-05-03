Tickets available for BC Seafood Festival in the Comox Valley

#BCSeafoodFest features more than 40 local, national and international chefs

An award winning list of local, national and international celebrity chefs has been announced for the 12th annual BC Seafood Festival, a 10-day celebration in Comox Valley, June 8-17.

The 2018 event is unveiling the next generation of the festival by extending the highly anticipated BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend to three days, featuring new events and celebrations including celebrity chef demonstrations, award-winning shellfish and seafood tastings, interactive and educational displays, and competitions including the famous Fanny Bay Oyster Shucking Competition and the OceanWise Chowder Challenge.

Signature Weekend Day passes are available for purchase to enjoy some of these weekend highlights:

• Learn to cook B.C. seafood at two different celebrity chef demonstration stages

• 15+ Seafood tasting stations – meet the producers and chefs

• 15+ B.C. craft beer, wine and spirit tasting stations

• Live music performances

• Kids’ interactive zone featuring numerous touch tanks and interactive displays, and seafood cooking classes, plus the first visit to the festival by the Vancouver Aquarium AquaVan.

Notably, an impressive group of celebrity chefs, and for the first time ever, a lineup of international culinary celebrities, are being featured that weekend and throughout the Festival.

International celebrity chefs include:

• Chef Tony Su, Ming Court, Cordis Shanghai, Shanghai

• Chef Mark Best, Marque, Bistro by Mark Best, Sydney, Australia

• Chef Tim Ho, The Food Gallery, Langham Hotel Hong Kong

• Chef Chris King, Roux at the Landau, Langham Hotel London

United States celebrity chefs include:

• Chef Scott Schneider, Al Fiori, Langham Hotel New York

• Chef Abby Ferrer, Star Noodle, Maui, Hawaii

• Chef Jose Duartes, Taranta, Boston

The growing list of regional and domestic chefs currently includes:

• From the Comox Valley – Chef Ronald St. Pierre, Locals Restaurant; Chef Nigel McMeans, Blackfin Pub; Chef Chance Wilke, Avenue Bistro; Chef Sloane Romano, Atlas Café; Laura Agnew, As You Like It; Dawn McRae, Custom Gourmet; Chef Aaron Rail, White Whale Restaurant; Chef Todd Radford, High Tide Public House; Chef Xavier Bauby, Culinary Arts; Chef Christian Arbez and Chef Melania Pearson, Thrifty Foods Truck.

There will also be chefs from Victoria, Vancouver, and, for the first time, Culinary Team British Columbia chefs.

“This year’s BC Seafood Festival promises to be the best yet for presenting a stellar line-up of famed local, domestic and international chefs, while also showcasing our renowned sustainable seafood from our pristine West Coast waters. We look forward to welcoming visitors and locals to the festival and events,” said Chef Nathan Fong, chef producer for the festival.

Stay tuned for more tantalizing events to be announced in the coming days. Fun-filled dinners, Canada’s largest happy hour oyster bar, a seafood brunch cookout, and more will make this year’s BC Seafood Festival the best in its 12-year history.

Tickets to select public events are now on sale.

For more information and tickets go to bcseafoodfestival.com

