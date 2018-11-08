MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

Veteran NDP MP Nathan Cullen says women and social media companies should be brought into a critical discussion about how parliamentarians conduct themselves online.

Cullen says many MPs insist that what they say and do on social media is personal, not part of their professional lives, but he says he doesn’t buy that.

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like, noting much of the discussion has focused on day-to-day interactions with other parliamentarians and staff.

Cullen’s comments come as the social-media activity of former cabinet minister and longtime MP Tony Clement is under scrutiny in Ottawa. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicked Clement out of the party caucus yesterday after revelations that he’d shared sexually explicit images with someone who later tried to extort him for money.

Clement issued a statement today apologizing to anyone who felt he crossed “online boundaries” in a way that made them feel uncomfortable, without his knowing.

He says he engaged in inappropriate exchanges during a time of “personal difficulty and weakness,” his actions crossed lines that he shouldn’t have crossed, and he engaged in acts of infidelity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm, GM Lee Stone part ways – partially

Agree to part ways, while Stone stays on to shepherd hosting of Cyclone Taylor Cup

Petition demand changes to bus route that forces mobility-challenged seniors to walk blocks in order to get to the Campbell River hospital

Changes to the Campbell River bus schedule leave mobility-challenged seniors with a… Continue reading

Strathcona Regional District board reconsiders some of bottled water stance

One key issue is whether residents can supply neighbours during drought

Campbell River Hospice garden features vandalized

Society looking for temporary lighting for next month’s vigil event

Traumatized war veterans struggle to get services – MP Blaney

NDP motion on funding for veterans get unanimous support in Parliament

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

GoFundMe set up for family of Vancouver Island University student who died in fall

Spencer Stone Shutes died Monday at VIU’s Nanaimo campus

Pay, bonuses for ICBC executives being reduced, David Eby says

Positions reviewed as management contracts expire

Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017

Most Read