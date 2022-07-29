The pickup truck involved in the fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in Cobble Hill. (Cody Loughran photo)

The pickup truck involved in the fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in Cobble Hill. (Cody Loughran photo)

GoFundMe set up for widow of Cobble Hill crash victim

Michelle Paton is being supported by friends, family, neighbours

The victim of a fatal crash involving a dump truck and a pickup truck recently in Cobble Hill has been identified as Ken Paton, according to a GoFundMe account set up for his widow, Michelle Paton, by neighbour Tracey Martin.

“Ken was a true gentleman,” wrote Teresa Hlady on the GoFundMe page. “He will be dearly missed by his fellow workers at Thrifty’s, the many lives he touched daily through his deliveries and so many more.”

Kenyon Bryce Fairs said he crossed paths with Paton a lot as they both worked out and about in the community.

“He was an amazing man,” Bryce Fairs said. “When my dad died a few months back, a family friend purchased some food for us from Thrifty Foods and when he delivered it he even brought flowers for my mom and gave us all a big hug.”

SEE RELATED: One dead following Cobble Hill crash

Now it’s time for the community to show Michelle Paton the same type of heart and kindness her husband so willingly showed to others.

“Michelle and her husband Ken, whom we lost that day, have lived in our neighbourhood for years and were a genuinely loving couple. Michelle needs our help as a community to help her through this tremendous pain and needs time to heal. Michelle gives so much to this community as a youth leader for kids and has worked in the Cobble Hill area for many years for Country Grocer. Please help us raise money for this fantastic, loving woman. Let’s give her the time she needs to heal from this horrible accident.

“Any amount will help, and we, her neighbours thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

So far, $2,315 of a $10,000 goal has been raised.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane at the intersection of the TCH and Hutchinson Road around 3:20 p.m. July 26. Paton’s pickup truck collided with a dump truck at an intersection notorious for accidents.

The incident prompted community members to petition the province to deal with safety issued at that intersection, and another dangerous one in the area, once and for all.

To contibute to the GoFundMe visit https://gofund.me/63d16bbc

Accidentscowichan valley

