The Ripple Rock Trail is located about 16 km north of Campbell River. A hiker died there after being struck by a tree on Tuesday. Image from Recreational Sites and Trails BC

Falling tree kills B.C. woman during hike

Woman from Williams Lake dies on popular trail north of Campbell River

A falling tree claimed the life of a B.C. woman on Tuesday, according to the RCMP.

The 57-year-old woman from Williams Lake was with her daughter on the Ripple Rock Trail, a popular route north of Campbell River, when the tragedy occurred.

They had hiked for about three kilometres when the tree came down.

Despite attempts to provide medical attention by her daughter, who is a nurse, and another hiker, who is a former military medic, the woman died at the scene.

The Campbell River RCMP described it as a “sudden death.”

“The force of the tree left no hope for survival,” the RCMP said in a media release.

The mother and daughter were transported from the scene by the Coast Guard and Search and Rescue.

The BC Coroner’s Service, which is leading the investigation, didn’t immediately reply to a request for information.

The trail, which is located about 16 km north of Campbell River, falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Forests.

A spokesperson from that ministry didn’t immediately reply to questions about the safety of Ripple Rock Trail.

It remains unclear what caused the tree to fall.

