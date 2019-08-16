Carson Carnegie ecstatic when he received his gift (Submitted photo)

Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

Carson Carnegie is only three years old, but he already knows that he wants to be a dump truck driver when he grows up.

Recently, he’s had the opportunity to see dump trucks, excavators, and diggers up close and personal. David Stalker Excavating is carrying out a water main replacement on Carnegie’s street. Every morning, he gets up at 7:00am and starts his work shift at the window. As the contractors work outside, he is hard at work with his toy excavators at the window.

His mom, Brianne Carnegie made a post about Carson’s enthusiasm on the Around Town Ladysmith Facebook page. In response to the popular post, David Stalker set out to buy a hard hat and high-vis-vest from Xtend Rentals for Carson to be “safe at work”.

“It was incredible. The kid was just one ear to the other ear with a huge smile,” Stalker said. “We do these projects in a lot of different municipalities, but everybody is so fantastic around here.”

Since receiving his safety gear, Carson has been wearing it every where he goes.

“We went for a walk today down to the library. He wore it, and he got recognized… He won’t take it off, he’s wearing it all the time,” Brianne Carnegie said.

The Carnegies moved to Ladysmith in March, and say they’ve had only good experiences with the town so far. Brianne Carnegie said this was just another example of the sense of community in Ladysmith.

“Our experiences with everybody in the entire town have been incredible. It was the best move of our entire life. We’re just loving Ladysmith, and we’re never going to leave,” Carnegie said.

“I want to give a heartfelt thank you to David Stalker,” she added. “You really made Carson’s whole year, probably. We won’t forget that any time soon.”

Previous story
Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

Just Posted

City of Campbell River to replace pumper truck at No. 2 Hall

Old truck to be moved into reserve roll for five years before decision is made on disposal options

Vehicles collide on Highway 19 in North Campbell River

Emergency crews tend to the occupant of a vehicle involved in a… Continue reading

Campbell River open house on Highway 19A to discuss shared road use between 5th and 6th avenues

The city is inviting community members to an open house on Wednesday,… Continue reading

Campbell River Art Gallery receives major funding from the Canada Council for the Arts

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) received a funding increase of $124,000… Continue reading

BCAA provides sneak peek at Sayward School’s $100,000 BCAA Play Here-winning playground

Children and families are getting their first look at the design for… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

Most Read