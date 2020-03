Slight wind in the morning, calms down by afternoon

It will be a beautiful day in Campbell River today according to Environment Canada.

Though it will be cold as the sun rises, expect temperatures to hit the low teens by this afternoon. Wind from the north west until around 11 a.m., before it calms down for the rest of the day. A few clouds will roll in over night, and temperatures will dip to around 1 degree by morning.

DriveBC and BC Hydro say all is well.



