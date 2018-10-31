Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Half of Canadians say drivers’ bad habits have worsened in the last five years ago – and some of the biggest culprits are believed to commute right here in B.C.

A Research Co. online survey released Wednesday suggests that 64 per cent of respondents feel drivers are getting worse in B.C., compared to 59 per cent in Atlantic Canada, 53 per cent in Alberta and 51 per cent in Ontario.

But what constitutes bad driving? Seventy per cent of respondents said they saw a driver not signal before making a turn in the last month, 61 per cent witnessed a car take up two or more parking spots and 48 per cent saw a driver not stop at an intersection.

Roughly 42 per cent said they had a “close call” while in their vehicle.

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said in a news release that there was one common theme: respondents felt it was never their fault.

“Those who volunteered a follow-up response were more likely to blame each other, with Canadians aged 18 to 34 pointing the finger at old drivers, and those aged 55 and over saying young drivers are responsible,” he said.

The insight into driving etiquette comes a day before ICBC increases its penalties for high-risk drivers by 20 per cent.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.