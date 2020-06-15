Campbell River Father’s Day pancake breakfast not going to happen this year

A time-honoured Campbell River tradition has fallen to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Rotary Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast has been cancelled. Organizers tried to come up with an alternative to the annual gathering at the Campbell River Community Centre. They thought maybe something that respected social distancing like a drive-through concept might work, said Rotarian Chris Strong. However, social distancing amongst the Rotary volunteer cooks would have been hard to maintain.

So, sadly, the Rotary cooks won’t be breaking out their spatulas and chef’s aprons this year. Which is too bad, because the event is popular and attracted 400 people to last year’s pancake breakfast. The event evolved out of the desire to give dads in the community a little something nice to pat them on the back and say good job. It brought families out and was a popular opportunity to spend some quality time together with dad..

Strong said they may look at holding it later in the year at Labour Day or Thanksgiving, depending on how the COVID-19 situation has developed by then.

For now, you could whip up some pancakes for dad at home and keep in mind next year’s Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast.

RELATED: Two more Campbell River events fall to COVID-19 precautions

RELATED: Campbell River Rotarians walk right in with March for Children funds

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCoronavirusRotary