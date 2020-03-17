Attendees of a dental conference in Vancouver were asked to self-isolate after potential exposure to virus.

Campbell River dentists self-isolate after conference

Dental conference was held in early March

Local dentist offices have been closed after the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. recommended attendees of the 2020 Pacific Dental Conference self-isolate.

The conference was held in Vancouver from March 5 to 7. Local dentists were in attendance, including Dr. Mike Finn, who was unable to confirm the identities of other attendees. These dentists have been instructed by the College to self isolate until at least March 22.

A release from Vancouver Coastal Health notifying attendees of their exposure says that a person who attended that conference has tested positive for COVID-19, and that “as a precaution only, we are advising participants who attended the… conference… to monitor themselves for the following symptoms for up to 14 days.”

Finn was unable to say whether he knew of any local dentists who have tested positive, explaining that that information would be released by the Vancouver Island Health authority or other groups. He explained that his office, Compass Dental, would be closed until March 23.

The Mirror reached out to other dental offices, which were also closed.

An update from the conference on Monday said that three further attendees have tested positive for the virus. The website lists 14,737 attendees at the conference.

RELATED: Campbell River mayor: 'Spreading rumours doesn't do anyone any good' re: COVID-19

Grocers reassure customers about food supply as demand soars during coronavirus


