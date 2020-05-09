Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Army & Navy, billed as “Canada’s original discount department store” will be permanently shutting its doors, citing bankruptcy due to COVID-19 closures.

The company, which sold an array of different products from clothing to camping gear, had been is business for 101 years.

In March, the company was forced to temporarily layoff staff and close all five store locations – Langley, Vancouver, New Westminster, Edmonton, and Calgary.

Samuel “Sam” Cohen opened his first storefront on Hastings Street in Vancouver in 1919.

From there he grew it into Canada’s first discount department store chain with nine stores and a mail order business in Western Canada.

In 1998 Sam’s granddaughter, Jacqui Cohen, took the reins of the company and would be the one to officially make the closure announcement on Saturday, May 9.

“In March, we were forced to shutter all five of our stores and temporarily layoff our staff. We had hoped to re-open but the economic challenges of COVID-19 have proven insurmountable,” Cohen said.

“I am full of gratitude for our staff and their years of service, our suppliers with whom we forged decades-long relationships, and of course our loyal customers who were at the heart of our business,” she continued.

Today, 83 staff from its Vancouver and New Westminster locations have been notified of their permanent termination, according to union representatives.

“I am proud of Army & Navy’s history and our contribution to the Canadian landscape,” Cohen added.

.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District program provides over $10,000 to COVID-19 assistance groups

Grant still available for qualified applicants

Island community’s first responders turn up the sirens for birthday parades during COVID-19

Gold River first responders from the fire department, ambulance services and RCPM come together to celebrate birthdays of people stuck at home due to the pandemic

Alcohol and drugs involved in 41 per cent of domestic violence incidents in April

Campbell River RCMP issue monthly domestic violence report

Tlowitsis First Nations wants former Sayward mayor to carry on as TAC representative

Moving forward with their Nenagwas project, the First Nation wants to maintain ‘continuity’ on board the SRD Treaty Advisory Committee

READER QUERY: Return-It depots expected to open gradually through May

Decision to reopen falls to operators

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Body of Duncan man recovered from Cowichan Lake

33-year-old located along with van under water

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Most Read