Singer-songwriter Amy Bishop performing at the Centre for Spiritual Living in Campbell River. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Singer-songwriter Amy Bishop captivates audience in Campbell River

Calgary-based musician performed at the Centre for Spiritual Living on Friday evening

Singer-songwriter Amy Bishop performed at the Centre for Spiritual Living in Campbell River on Friday night, captivating the crowd with storytelling and songs.

Bishop, who is based in Calgary, Alta., was on the Island for a series of performances, with dates in Victoria and Nanaimo. Bishop was also part of a spiritual retreat at the Kingfisher Bay Retreat Centre, near Courtenay.

“The music ties together all the different aspects of their retreat, so I was part of a music team that sort of creates that,” Bishop said. “Music has a way of opening hearts.”

Bishop’s set featured a blend of comedy and music performed unaccompanied on guitar.

“I tell a funny story and I move it into a song,” Bishop said. “My mission is to convey joy and to convey beauty through music.”

Bishop performed to an appreciative audience on Friday, including a fan named Kelly Sangha – formerly a resident of Campbell River – who said she travelled from Vancouver for the performance.

You can listen to Bishop’s music at amybishopmusic.com or by checking out Amy Bishop Music on Facebook.

