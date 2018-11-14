Swicked Cycles and Boston Pizza team up to get bikes’ into Campbell River kids’ hands this Christmas

James Durand (left) of Swicked Cycles is teaming up with Chris Seeley of Boston Pizza to get bikes to less fortunate kids this Christmas. Have dinner at Boston Pizza on Nov. 21 and 10 per cent of your bill will be donated to Swicked Cycles’ Bikes for Kids program.

Swicked Cycles and Boston Pizza are teaming up to get new bikes to deserving kids. On Nov. 21, between 5-8 p.m., come to Boston Pizza for dinner and have 10 per cent of your bill donated to Swicked Cycles’ Bikes for Kids program. It costs you nothing extra, but helps so many,

Over the last eight years, Swicked Cycles, with the help of the local community, has donated over 300 refurbished bikes to deserving kids who, without this program, may never have experienced the freedom and joy of owning a bicycle.

“After so many years of success with this program, for Christmas 2018 we want to raise the bar even higher and include some brand new bikes for these kids. It’s amazing that Boston Pizza Campbell River has stepped up to help with this initiative,” said James Durand, owner of Swicked Cycles.

Every Boston Pizza Campbell River customer between 5 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, just needs to mention Bikes for Kids to their server, and Boston Pizza will donate 10 per cent of that receipt value to the Bikes for Kids program.

“Bikes for Kids is a great program and when we saw an opportunity to help improve it, we couldn’t resist. I’m an avid cyclist myself, and at Boston Pizza we love supporting our community, so bringing the two together is a no brainer,” said Chris Seeley of Boston Pizza

Bikes for Kids was created by Swicked Cycles in 2010 and partners with Angel Tree each Christmas to collect, refurbish and donate bikes to less fortunate kids. For any further info on this event, contact Swicked Cycles at 250-914-2453.