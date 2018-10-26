NIC Foundation helps record number of students in Campbell River

Kristie and Brent Cross meet this year’s recipient of the Lyndon Cross Memorial Bursary, Kaiya McNeill‐Payeur and her mother Dianne McNeill at a recent NIC Foundation awards reception. The NIC Foundation distributed a record $95,000 in scholarships and bursaries to NIC students in Campbell River this year – $10,000 more than last year.

Nearly 80 NIC students in Campbell River received a record $95,000 in NIC scholarships and bursaries this year, thanks to generous NIC donors.

“Not only does the contribution from Lyndon’s family and the support from the NIC Foundation help alleviate the financial challenges of returning to school as a single parent,” said a grateful McNeill-Payeur. “But it is an honour to have received a bursary created by the family of a man who had such a profound impact on our community.”

McNeill-Payeur aspires to carry forward Lyndon’s gifts by making a positive impact on the community, in her workplace and future career.

Brent Cross’ family and friends established the bursary as a tribute to Lyndon, who worked as a Campbell River social worker and advocated for children in Youth Protection Services and their foster families. The bursary supports students intending to pursue a career in social work.

“Thank you for your dedication and generosity in making bursaries and scholarships a reality for so many North Island College students,” said NIC Foundation Board member Mary Lovely. “Education never depreciates throughout a person’s lifetime. Its impact on students and our community is truly powerful.”

The NIC Foundation distributed a record $375,000 in awards this year to 415 NIC students.

The NIC Foundation has been advancing student success, education and community growth through NIC for more than 26 years. It supports NIC students through scholarships and bursaries, equips classrooms with current technology and ensures the best possible learning facilities are accessible on the Central and North Island. It envisions a future where every student has the opportunity to pursue post‐secondary education, train for a new career or develop employable skills to support themselves and their families.

To make a difference in the lives of post‐secondary students, call the NIC Foundation at 250-334-5085 or visit https://foundation.nic.bc.ca.