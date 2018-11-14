A student uses computer modelling for a school garden project. Submitted photo

Campbell River’s ‘school of hack’ gives kids inside computing edge

Teachers take ‘hacking’ back to its roots with school program

Hacking is not thought of as a good thing in the computer world these days, but that’s not always the way it was.

In fact, it’s almost as if someone “hacked” the term itself.

Timberline teacher Tyler Couture says, originally, hacking referred to using coding and technology to problem-solve and come up with fun, creative solutions. Only later, did the term become synonymous with shady, underworld computer activities.

The school has a program called Digital Hackerspace and through it educators and students are trying to reclaim hacking.

“There’s an original sense of the term, which is where we got ‘Hackerspace’ from, to kind of re-appropriate it back to its initial meaning, which is ‘fun and awesome,’” he says.

The program was originally overseen by teacher Dave Coad, but Couture took over when Coad retired, and he, two other teachers and the students have taken up the mission and pushed Hackerspace’s evolution.

Hackerspace is a school-community operated workspace where students with common interests in computers, technology, and digital art and music, can meet, socialize and collaborate. Hackerspace’s goal is to create hackers according to the original sense of the term: students who can use technical knowledge and creativity to overcome problems with playful cleverness.

There are courses that cover 3D ​computer modelling and animation, computer programming, digital art and design, digital photography and game programming design, though often students will work on projects across the different disciplines. The classes run through a customized online learning platform, which the school created. It is now being used at Carihi Secondary, which has its own version.

“It kind of started with an off-the-shelf system that was too limited,” Couture says. “Because we had the expertise in-house, we basically just took it and expanded it to work for us.”

The program is aimed both at students interested in going into computer science and engineering but also at those who want to go into the arts using new media, often for commercial applications. The courses for Timberline’s Digital Hackerspace courses are taught in a teacher-guided, self-directed manner using free, open-source software with all the assignments online.

“They can do them at their own pace, and there’s a lot of options of which ones they choose,” Couture says. “It’s not linear. There are all sorts of different paths, and there are multiple ways of getting to different assignments and projects.”

Digital Hackerspace has grown from six class blocks up to 10, including two blocks for Grade 9 students and eight for students through grades 10 and 12.

“It’s almost becoming a department,” Couture says. “There’s three teachers who work in there now.”

 

The program is also geared toward arts students. Submitted photo

Previous story
Talent show: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

Just Posted

Campbell River’s ‘school of hack’ gives kids inside computing edge

Teachers take ‘hacking’ back to its roots with school program

UPDATED: Man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck north of Campbell River

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter beside Hwy. 19 near Sayward

Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

Swicked Cycles and Boston Pizza team up to get bikes’ into Campbell River kids’ hands this Christmas

Swicked Cycles and Boston Pizza are teaming up to get new bikes… Continue reading

Helpline assists Campbell River families tackling the dementia journey

No one in Campbell River should have to face the dementia journey… Continue reading

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

Cowichan school district defends lack of notice to parents following elementary student arrest

Officials with School District 79 stand by their decision not to send out an alert.

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Island Corridor Foundation optimistic about restoring rail service

If green-lighted, first priority would be Langford to Victoria route

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Most Read