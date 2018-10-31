Campbell Riverites get their carving on!

Campbell River has gotten creative again this year.

On Monday, we asked our Facebook followers (facebook.com/campbellrivermirror) to show us what they’ve been up to in terms of carving their pumpkins, and boy did they deliver.

Check out some of the selections that were submitted, and head over to our Facebook page for even more.

Also, don’t forget to dispose of your pumpkins (carved or not) this weekend at Strathcona Gardens during the annual Pumpkin Smash event. The event runs both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free to come smash your pumpkins, but donations are also being accepted for the BC Professional Fire Fighter’s Burn Fund.

Check out the other Jack O’ Lantern pictures we got:

Gallery

Submitted by Anni Becherer
Submitted by Brandi Alexander
Submitted by Brenda Tasche Piec
Submitted by Brie Rhind
Submitted by Dani Daigle
Submitted by Jeannette Baxandall
Submitted by Josie Muise
Submitted by Josie Muise
Submitted by Kelsie Lynn
Submitted by Shaee Christyne
Submitted by Sherry Whyley
Submitted by Teresa Purdie
Submitted by Terri Morgan Williams

