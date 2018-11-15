Students in Mme. Gleeson’s class at École Phoenix Middle School are organizing a food drive in support of the 2018 Community Christmas Hamper Fund. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund depot is now open at the former Bootlegger outlet in Campbell River Common on Ironwood Street.

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot now open

In December 2017, 1,142 Christmas Hampers were assembled and then delivered to homes in Campbell River and the surrounding area by volunteers from the community.

The sole aim of these hampers, filled with nourishing food and in some cases gifts, was to allow the recipients to have a happy celebration of Christmas. In order to ensure that Christmas in 2018 may also be joyfully celebrated by all, the Knights are once again asking for your support.

The office to accept donations for the 45th edition of the Community Christmas Hamper Fund organized by the Knights of Columbus is situated in the Campbell River Common in the space formerly occupied by Bootlegger.

Donations of non-perishable food, toys and money may be brought to the office during the hours listed below. These donations are essential to ensure the success of the Hamper Fund. Income tax receipts for monetary donations will be issued in January 2019. It cannot be stressed enough that the Hamper Fund is a total Community effort in all of its aspects from start to finish.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 15 until Saturday, Dec. 1 the office will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Commencing Monday, Dec. 3 until Friday, Dec. 21, the office will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The phone number at the office is 250-914-3716.

The depot where the hampers will be assembled and from where they will be delivered is once again the former Target building in the Discovery Harbour Centre. Delivery day this year will be Saturday, Dec. 15.

The application forms for the hampers are available at the Campbell River Employment & Income Assistance Office 833A 14th Ave. The deadline for completion of an application is Tuesday, Dec. 4. There are no application forms at the hamper fund office.

To learn more about the Hamper fund, visit the website at: http://www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund

RELATED: Campbell River’s Christmas Hamper delivery date approaches

Previous story
Quadra Christmas Craft Fair an extravaganza of handmade quality

Just Posted

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot now open

In December 2017, 1,142 Christmas Hampers were assembled and then delivered to… Continue reading

Long-awaited Campbell River mountain bike park close to beginning ‘Phase 1’

‘There seems to be a disconnect between where it’s at and where people think it’s at’

Campbell River’s ‘school of hack’ gives kids inside computing edge

Teachers take ‘hacking’ back to its roots with school program

UPDATED: Man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck north of Campbell River

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter beside Hwy. 19 near Sayward

Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop six cents

But a ‘volatile’ market could lead to increases in the coming weeks

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Oyster River Fire Rescue qualifies for improved water supply service

Oyster River Fire Rescue has successfully qualified for Superior Tanker Shuttle Service.… Continue reading

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Trudeau pushes for more Saudi accountability in Khashoggi killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is still seeking clear answers from Saudi Arabia about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi

School bullying video shows how people with disabilities are devalued: advocates

Brett Corbett, who has cerebral palsy, is seen in a video being stepped while lying in water

CFL will use extra on-field official to watch for illegal blows to quarterback

If the extra official sees an illegal blow that has not already been flagged, they will advise the head referee, who can then assess a penalty for roughing the passer

Most Read