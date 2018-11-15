Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot now open

Students in Mme. Gleeson’s class at École Phoenix Middle School are organizing a food drive in support of the 2018 Community Christmas Hamper Fund. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund depot is now open at the former Bootlegger outlet in Campbell River Common on Ironwood Street.

In December 2017, 1,142 Christmas Hampers were assembled and then delivered to homes in Campbell River and the surrounding area by volunteers from the community.

The sole aim of these hampers, filled with nourishing food and in some cases gifts, was to allow the recipients to have a happy celebration of Christmas. In order to ensure that Christmas in 2018 may also be joyfully celebrated by all, the Knights are once again asking for your support.

The office to accept donations for the 45th edition of the Community Christmas Hamper Fund organized by the Knights of Columbus is situated in the Campbell River Common in the space formerly occupied by Bootlegger.

Donations of non-perishable food, toys and money may be brought to the office during the hours listed below. These donations are essential to ensure the success of the Hamper Fund. Income tax receipts for monetary donations will be issued in January 2019. It cannot be stressed enough that the Hamper Fund is a total Community effort in all of its aspects from start to finish.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 15 until Saturday, Dec. 1 the office will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Commencing Monday, Dec. 3 until Friday, Dec. 21, the office will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The phone number at the office is 250-914-3716.

The depot where the hampers will be assembled and from where they will be delivered is once again the former Target building in the Discovery Harbour Centre. Delivery day this year will be Saturday, Dec. 15.

The application forms for the hampers are available at the Campbell River Employment & Income Assistance Office 833A 14th Ave. The deadline for completion of an application is Tuesday, Dec. 4. There are no application forms at the hamper fund office.

To learn more about the Hamper fund, visit the website at: http://www.stpatscr.org/hamper_fund

