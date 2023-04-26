Female crab shown and released during salmon fishing trip. Don Daniels photo

Female crab shown and released during salmon fishing trip. Don Daniels photo

Weather conditions in April put a damper on fishing in the area

In general, weather conditions have made things run behind schedule

By Don Daniels

In the early part of April, we had a few days of sunshine and temperatures were hanging around 9 degrees here in Campbell River.

Then the wind and rain arrived to really put a damper on any thoughts of lake fishing or even thinking about taking the boat out and doing some cruising around Discovery Passage. If you check your calendar from last year, we got hit with a snow storm April 22 just like we did last week on April 18. Last Monday a number of people from Campbell River drove from Port Hardy and encountered snow along the way on Highway 19. Roberts Lake is open year around for fishing and all lower elevation lakes are fishable with the best month being May.

Campbell River has a history of tourists coming from all over the world to experience fishing for salmon with the Chinook being the top targeted fish along with coho, chum, pinks and sockeye. We know that regulations have changed throughout the years and each month of the year will have different restrictions on what you can keep. Its all about getting on the water to fish or just enjoy the scenery this area has to offer.

For the out-of-towners there is plenty of choices for accommodation such as motels, hotels and RV parks and campgrounds or staying with friends and relatives. In general, more tourists will be coming to the area and its a wise choice to call ahead and make sure you are not wasting time looking to get a room or park your RV. Gas prices are higher and some people are simply staying closer to home to go fishing around the area.

In general, weather conditions have made things run behind schedule, Echo Lake will be stocked with rainbow trout today around 2 p.m. The hatchery truck will arrive at the day-use area and you can view these fish being put into the lake from the dock area. It is well worth the drive to see these fish being released and it will take about two weeks before the trout get used to being in a new environment.

There will be carry-over fish from last year that can be caught on fly, spoon or worms. At the moment, there will be no insect hatch but trout will feed on the bottom and are eating snails and any bugs that are around. You will see white boxes on the lake, a stickleback study is underway, so leave these boxes alone.

My last fly-tying session for beginners will be held this Sunday at the library starting at 1 p.m. You are welcome to come by and try your hand at learning fly-tying techniques and get out fishing at local lakes and rivers. The session is free to attend and a number of draws will be made for fishing books that have been donated to me this year. I will have dates announced for being at Discovery Pier on a chosen Sunday when the weather gets nicer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverfishing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

Funny Farm Koi's Alli Cavender releases a Koi fish in the CR Hospice's Serenity Garden on April 25. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Serenity Garden at Campbell River Hospice has new school of fish

Campbell River, B.C., Courthouse. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Woman guilty of assault for coughing at grocery store worker during anti-COVID rant

Hilda Shilliday (right) leads a group of Stride event participants across the street in last year’s event. Photo courtesy Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers
Campbell Riverite Hilda Shilliday honoured in memorial Stride to Turn the Tide event

CR Lawyers and Partners (from left) Lyle Carstrom, Stewart Carstairs and Peter Higgs gave a donation of $2600 to the Executive Director of the Campbell River Community Foundation Michaela Arruda on April 18. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River
CR Lawyers donate $2600 to Community Foundation