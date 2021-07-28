Creel survey in place between Comox and Browns Bay

Here we are, at the end of July, and fishing activity has increased in all areas around Campbell River, Comox and north to Browns Bay.

You will see more boating traffic due to the fact chinook retention opened July 15, also weather conditions are favorable to enjoy a day of fishing in area 13 Discovery Passage.

Travel restrictions have been lifted and more people just want to get out there and make up some extra time fishing and getting out of the house.

I received a call from a fellow worker who lives in Kelowna and he and a friend were on their way to Nanaimo and Campbell River to do the tourist thing and combine hiking with a fishing trip.

They decided to cancel plans as accommodations were hard to get.

At the same time people from around the province are starting to travel but calling ahead will make things easier, rather than showing up and being disappointed.

Local fishing guides are busy and might extend booking customers well into September in hopes of making up for lost time during the Covid pandemic.

The public boat launch docks are extremely busy and on Sunday I made my way to the Red Rock launch and observed the boats coming and going.

Jerson Marroquin was conducting the creel survey that afternoon and I watched as he talked with anglers to get an idea of fishing activity around Campbell River.

Questions asked ranged from “How many hours did you fish?”, “How many undersize salmon did you catch?” to ”Did you see any seals or whales?”

Creel surveys in the area started in May and include Comox to the south, Campbell River and north to Browns Bay. The survey showed 60 samples of chinook on Saturday, July 17. Anglers now are targeting chinook, coho and lings.

Red Rock boat launch will be busy for the remainder of summer and the people getting out and in are moving about pretty good and everyone is gearing up before they get to the launch.

It’s simply using good boating etiquette, otherwise you’re going to get an earful from people waiting in line.

If you don’t have a boat, no problem, river fishing for pinks is underway and the first pinks caught in Sayward at Kelsey Bay was July 10 and the area will be busy during the pink salmon run.

The kids make the short walk to the point and are casting out for pinks and various rockfish. In Campbell River, when you cross the bridge going north, you will see the line of spin and fly anglers to your right hand side and they are going for pinks.

You will also see a number of vehicles parked by the old logging bridge and Sandy Pool will be busy with anglers going for pinks.

Also, where the Quinsam meets the Campbell River a number of people will find a rock and fish the area pools for newly arrived pinks.

