2022: a year in review for angling local waters, both salt and fresh water

Since we are in the first week of January, it seems that the fishing calendar pages flew by like nobody’s business.

In some cases, it seemed to last forever when it comes to fishing around Campbell River and Vancouver Island. At the beginning of spring we had cold, wet conditions then most of the summer we saw very little rain resulting in low water levels on local rivers. Last month we got hit with snow that resulted in poor driving conditions across the Island.

The holidays are over and just looking at boat traffic in area 13, it has been quiet but few anglers have braved the elements and have got their salmon. Last week water levels were higher on the Quinsam and Oyster and only a few days the weather opened for the fly anglers to get out and cast out a few fly patterns or test out new fishing gear they received at Christmas.

Over the summer months and primarily August, September I met a few people who were fishing local rivers and they are now resident anglers, working in Campbell River. Also to be noted, some former residents have moved on to explore other areas of the Island.

In the summer of 2022 we were faced with higher than normal gasoline prices and hopefully gas prices will continue to go down this year. I noticed more people stayed closer to home but they continued to fish locally rather than driving a fair distance to cover fishing south and north Island.

Last year hatcheries raised and released 6.1 million rainbow, cutthroat and brook trout along with kokanee into 655 lakes across British Columbia. When it comes to trout fishing, I missed out going into the Gold River area but this year I will make a point of fishing designated lakes and doing a report.

The area around Stella and Pye Lake will be scouted in early spring and since I fly fish, mostly using fly gear, a number of lakes will be fished and reports will be coming out here in the Fishing Corner on a weekly basis.

If anyone has an interest to join us for fly tying for beginners, please join us this Friday at the Seniors Centre Ironwood Mall between 1 and 3 pm. It is free to attend and you will take home fly patterns you have made yourself.

Materials are supplied and you can get started fishing locally when the weather clears. On Sunday, January 29, I will be at the Campbell River Library between 1 and 3 p.m., then three more sessions will be added to take us through April 30. For those who attend, a draw will be made for a number of books which were donated.

You will learn how to begin fly tying and advance at your own pace and get out enjoying what we have around Campbell River. You can also stop by and ask questions about fishing locally, especially if you are new to the area.

