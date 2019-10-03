North Island-Powell River all-candidates debate set for Campbell River

Format involves statements, moderator questions, discussion and questions from the audience

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates debate for the North Island-Powell River riding on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

The Tidemark Theatre will be the venue and five candidates have confirmed their attendance. They are NDP candidate Rachel Blaney, Green Party candidate Mark de Bruijn, Conservative candidate Shelley Downey and Liberal candidate Peter Schwarzhoff.

The format of the evening will involve opening statements from each of the five candidates, then pre-selected questions from the moderator followed by an open discussion amongst the candidates and two open mics for audience questions. The debate will then conclude with closing statements from each of the candidates.

Doors to the venue open at 6 p.m..

Previous story
Federal-party leaders seek momentum in French-language debate amid flat polls
Next story
Tory leader grilled on abortion in Canadian election debate

Just Posted

Childcare centres to hold Stroller Brigades in Campbell River

Brigades to encourage people to vote in the federal election with early care and learning in mind.

Basement e-training sends Campbell River cyclist to Europe

John Vanderveen didn’t know what he was signing up for, but he’s glad he clicked the button

Greenways: Education is key to limiting human/bear interaction

Workshop next week will examine the ways bears and humans can peacefully coexist

UPDATED: VIDEO: Water main break floods Campbell River streets

‘Once it started coming in, it didn’t want to stop,’ resident said

Campbell River pink salmon run four times that of last year

Fingers crossed for Chinook and coho runs

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Island campground spared from closure while owners’ case reviewed

Firm deadline to cease operations removed while parties work on ALR exclusion

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed online in a scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Most Read