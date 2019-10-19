Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has a marathon day of campaigning ahead, starting early this morning near Niagara Falls, Ont., and ending with a late-night rally in Calgary after a stop in Winnipeg along the way.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is to be in and around Toronto all day, with stops alongside multiple candidates before a rally in suburban Richmond Hill.

Trudeau’s schedule includes three rallies, including the one in Calgary that starts at 11 p.m.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is to be in and around Toronto all day, with stops alongside multiple candidates before a rally in suburban Richmond Hill.

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh starts in Vancouver, talking about the hot issue of housing at a downtown news conference, and ends his day with a rally in Penticton, B.C., where MP Richard Cannings is running for re-election.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May is spending her day in and around Vancouver, boosting local candidates with sign-waves and door-to-door canvasses, but she finishes with a big regional rally at Canada Place featuring environmentalist David Suzuki.

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

