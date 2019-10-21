Conservative candidate Heather Leung in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding (HeatherLeung.com)

Burnaby ‘Conservative’ candidate scores thousands of votes after being kicked out by party

Heather Leung was removed due to homophobic comments

“Conservative” candidate Heather Leung won nearly one-fifth of the popular vote in her Burnaby-North Seymour riding, according to early results from Elections Canada.

Voters checked Leung’s name off on the ballot despite the Conservatives booting her in early October after videos surfaced of her making homophobic comments.

At the time, the Conservatives said they were ousting her due to comments about how “‘homosexuals recruit’ children and describing the sexual orientation of the LGBTQ community as ‘perverted.’”

However, because Leung was kicked out of the party after the deadline to name a new candidate has already passed, she stayed on the ballot under the Conservative banner. As of 9 p.m. on Monday night, Leung had 5,454 votes. Liberal Terry Beech has won the riding, according to early projections.

“I have used the tagline “Running Independently” because I am listed as a Conservative on the ballot even though the national party has abandoned me. #elxn2019 #cdnpoli,” Heather Leung tweeted on Oct. 10, days after being kicked out.

READ MORE: Liberals win most seats in Election 2019, but will need opposition help

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier loses his seat

Just Posted

Campbell River kicks off Poppy Campaign

City’s mayor steps up to buy first Remembrance Day poppy

SD72 unveils new logo designed by Curtis Wilson

‘It’s tremendous’ says school board trustee

Rotary adds purple window displays to annual polio awareness campaign

Pumpkin auction still a go for Oct. 29

Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports volunteer recruitment session planned

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is a non-profit charitable society… Continue reading

Campbell River Search and Rescue to be called in to search for Kelly McLoed

If you come across a groundsearch team tomorrow, listen to them.

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Second young woman dies after rollover crash near Williams Lake

‘Someone’s going to get her heart, which is awesome, because she has the best heart in the world’

Google searches for ‘how to vote’ surge on Election Day

Interest spikes despite social media campaign by Elections Canada

Union says Western Forest Products refuses to budge from ‘unreasonable concessions’

According to a press release, both parties met on Oct. 16, 18, 19, and 20.

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of Queen’s portrait from council chambers

‘I prefer to be inclusive of the many aspects of our history’

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Most Read