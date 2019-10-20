A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

A poll released Sunday by Ipsos suggests the Conservatives have a slight lead over the Liberals just one day before Canadians take to the polls

The polling company interviewed more than 3,000 Canadians between Oct. 17 and Oct. 19 to see who they thought would lead the country after Monday’s vote.

Results suggest the Tories would get 33 per cent of the vote, with the Liberals at 31 per cent, NDP at 18 per cent, Greens at 6 per cent, and the People’s Party of Canada at three per cent. The Bloc is estimated to get 29 per cent in Quebec, which Ipsos says translates to seven per cent nationally.

But pollsters said the results are not clear as though the Conservatives have a “slight advantage “in the popular vote nationwide, their vote is “less efficient.”

Ipsos said the Liberal lead in Quebec and Ontario could have a major effect come Monday, as well as the Maritimes. The Conservatives have an “insurmountable” lead in Alberta, a comfortable one in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and are five points ahead of the NDP and a 10 point lead on the Liberals.

Results from the poll said 37 per cent of people believe the Trudeau government deserves another chance at office, while 60 per cent think it’s time for a new party. Another three per cent remain undecided.

Canadians appear to be neck and neck with who would make the best prime minister, with poll results putting Justin Trudeau at 29 per cent and Andrew Scheer at 26 per cent. Another 21 per cent are in favour of Jagmeet Singh, with Elizabeth May and Maxime Bernier trailing in the single-digits.

