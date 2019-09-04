Zappacosta delivers roster of hits that brought him world attention

Alfie Zappacosta will be performing at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Alfie Zappacosta decided on a music career in his teens and set his sights upon being a guitarist.

When his vocal dexterity and song writing proficiency were uncovered by a publisher while writing for his first original band Surrender, events would be put in motion to champion Zappacosta (dropping his first name) as a solo artist and bring him to the world’s attention.

Start Again, Passion, When I Fall in Love Again and Nothing Can Stand In Your Way became staples on Canadian adult contemporary radio and Zappacosta became a bona fide rock star.

From slamming out ‘80s rock hits like We Should Be Lovers, When I Fall (In Love Again) and Overload (which found a place on the Dirty Dancing soundtrack) to now, Zappacosta is still going strong as he performs renditions of his life’s work wowing audiences across Canada. His music is a blend of acoustic, smooth jazz vibe and pop yet he still performs the hits that originally brought him to the world’s attention.

Zappacosta speaks to evolving as a musician, “As you get older, finding something that hasn’t been done or said before becomes more difficult.”

Yet with over 40 years of experience singing, song-writing, guitar, music production and live performance, Alfie Zappacosta knows how to deliver a show like no other, every single time.

Living in Edmonton for the past 20 years as he hones his chops, “with a rakish quality that’s reminiscent as much of a latter-day Rod Stewart as it is of Frank Sinatra. It might be the immaculately tousled silver hair, the still-bright and youthful attitude”… Alfie Zappacosta is far from the generic lounge singer, Jim Slotek, former Toronto Sun columnist, said.

Currently Alfie is working on a new album to release this year.

“I’m doing it my way, It’s feeling like I have complete control over my music…Once upon a time there were so many people that would push you this way or that, and even when I liked to believe I had certain control, there often were a lot of people you had to make happy.”

Today recognized and honoured for his life’s work, in August 2018 and 2019 CBC documentary channel aired his life documentary No Avoiding Clichés. And in 2018 his new live album Strings Attached was released and a Toronto neighbourhood named a street Zappacosta Drive.

“I want to be busy for the next 20 years… I’m bringing myself back into the limelight. Come see the old dog; he’s just fine!”

Zappacosta will be performing at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42 and are available online at tickets@tidemarktheatre.com or by calling 250-287-PINK.