Youth art workshops with renowned Canadian artist at the Campbell River Art Gallery

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is offering a Youth Access Pass for youth to explore their creative side through a 10-month long program offering a variety of activities, benefits and perks designed to cultivate and foster a love of art.

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is offering a Youth Access Pass for youth to explore their creative side through a ten-month long program offering a variety of activities, benefits and perks designed to cultivate and foster a love of art.

As a kick off to the new art program, CRAG is hosting two interactive workshops for youth with Canadian artist Dominique Pétrin who is known for her installations that combine and remix patterns and images to create stunning, immersive works. Pétrin will guide youth to explore colour and texture through paper.

The kick off workshop will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12 from 5-9 p.m. in Spirit Square. Youth, working with Pétrin, will wallpaper the poles of Spirit Square. Pre-registration is required and is available by donation with a suggested payment of $40. The second youth workshop will have you work with Pétrin to add their own designs to the exhibition in the Main Gallery of CRAG on Sunday, Sept. 16 from 1-5 p.m. Registration is by donation with a suggested donation of $30.

The Youth Access Pass includes a year-long membership with the Gallery, early notification of studio courses and events, discounts on courses and artwork, opportunities to meet professional artists, monthly workshops at the Gallery, and CRAG swag. The program costs $80 for the year and can be paid in installments.

More information can be found on the CRAG website or by calling Stacy Oakley, Assistant Curator of Engagement at 250-287-2261 or programs@crartgallery.ca