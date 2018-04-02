Towa Stewart (right) studies piano with Shelley Roberts and will be the guest pianist at the Campbell River Sigers’ Spring Concert at the Baptist Church on April 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Young pianist to guest with Campbell River Singers in Spring Concert

The Campbell River Singers will have as their Spring Concert special guest, talented young pianist, Towa Stewart.

Stewart has won numerous awards and scholarships including the Ruth Scott Chopin Competition, Virginia Graczak Piano Competition and a bronze medal at the 2017 International Music Competition in Vancouver. Stewart studies piano with Shelley Roberts and advanced theory with Sandy Havelaar.

Stewart will be representing the North Island for the 7th year in a row at the Provincials this May in Victoria. Each summer, Stewart attends the Victoria Piano Summer Academy.

A Grade 11 French Immersion student from Courtenay, Stewart is fluent in English, Japanese and French. This spring, Stewart will be taking his ARCT Piano Performer’s Diploma exam.

For the concert, Stewart will be showcasing his impressive technique with La Campanella by Liszt, Dance Argentine by Ginastera and a Michael Jackson medley, Bad/Smooth Criminal.

Are available starting April 3 at The Music Plant in Campbell River, and at the door. The concert, titled “Walk in the Wind” will be held at the Campbell River Baptist Church on Sunday April 22 at 2:30 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

