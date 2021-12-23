Writer in residence to read from his upcoming book

Danny Ramadan is this year’s Haig-Brown House Writer in Residence. Ramadan is a Syrian-Canadian author and LGBTQ-refugees advocate. Photo submitted

The Museum at Campbell River is offering an opportunity for the public to meet and listen to the 2022 Haig-Brown Writer-in-Residence Danny Ramadan.

On Saturday, Jan. 15 from 1-3 p.m., the Museum will host an Afternoon with Danny Ramadan. Ramadan will not only talk about himself and his writing career, but will also present a special reading from his upcoming novel The Foghorn Echoes. This will be the first time Ramadan has read from his new book. A question and answer period will follow the reading and talk.

Local writers will have an opportunity to work with Ramadan throughout the winter. One-on-one consultations will begin in January. For more information contact Ken Blackburn at public.programs@crmuseum.ca or check out the Museum’s website at www.crmuseum.ca

Writing workshops for both beginner and advanced writers will also be held at the Museum on Feb. 5. Details to be announced soon.

Ramadan is a Syrian-Canadian author and LGBTQ-refugees advocate. His debut novel, The Clothesline Swing, won multiple awards. His children’s Book Salma the Syrian Chef, continues to receive accolades. Both books were translated to multiple languages. His short stories and essays appeared in publications across North America and Europe. Ramadan graduated from UBC with an MFA in Creative Writing, and lives in Vancouver with his husband, Matthew Ramadan.

Ramadan’s forthcoming novel, The Foghorn Echoes (2022), and his memoir, Crooked Teeth (2024), are to be released by Penguin Random House.

Through his fundraising efforts, Ramadan raised over $250,000 for Syrian LGBTQ+ identifying refugees. During his residency, he is looking forward to connecting with both the local writing community and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Vaccine passports will be required to attend all events.

