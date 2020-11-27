The Tidemark Theatre presents, Cris Derksen on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. (Black Press file photo)

World-renowned indigenous cellist and composer Cris Derksen live streams from the Tidemark this December

Juno nominated Cris Derksen is an internationally respected Indigenous cellist and composer.

In a world where almost everything — people, music, cultures — get labelled and slotted into simple categories, Cris Derksen represents a challenge. Originally from Northern Alberta, she comes from a line of chiefs from NorthTall Cree Reserve on her father’s side and a line of strong Mennonite homesteaders on her mother’s. Derksen braids the traditional and contemporary, weaving her classical background and her Indigenous ancestry together with new school electronics to create genre-defying music.

As a composer, Derksen has a foot in many worlds. Her 2019 compositions include Maada’ookii Songlines, a Mass Choral piece for 250 singers commissioned by Luminato Festival; Rebellion, a short symphonic piece commissioned by the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra; Iron Peggy, a theatre piece commissioned by the Vancouver Children’s Festival; and a new performance art piece commissioned by the National Art Gallery of Canada, Ikumagiialit. Highlights of 2018 include a DORA Award for Best Sound Design for Theatre 2018 for Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools; TIFF Premier Biidaaban (the dawn comes), a short animation film by Amanda Strong; Ka:hawai Dance Company production of BloodTides; Kamloopa Theatre production; 2018 Banff Centre for the Arts String Quartet Residency commission White Mans Cattle; and Wood Quintet International commission 5 bucks per head.

As a performer, Derksen performs nationally and internationally solo and with some of Canada’s finest, including Tanya Tagaq, Buffy Sainte Marie, Naomi Klein, and Leanne Simpson, to name a few. Recent destinations include Hong Kong, Australia, Mongolia, Sweden, and a whole lot of Canada, the place Derksen refers to as home.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Cris Derksen on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. Live stream tickets are $15 for Members, $20 Non Members (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased via virtual Box Office, Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287-PINK!

Most Read