Work by local Artist Earlyn Williams will brighten the Tidemark’s walls in January

Earlyn Williams has been creating art most of her life.

Approximately 30 years ago she decided to get serious about her passion and started taking art lessons. Williams began painting in oils, creating mostly still life, and then moved on to acrylic and watercolor, doing realistic paintings of animals and eagles. Currently, Williams paints mostly in acrylic and is doing what she calls, ‘abstract/realism/impressionism.’

She has sold paintings in the UK, USA and Canada.

In her Artist Statement, she says, “I have been creating art of some form most of my life. I have evolved a great deal over the years in my style and choice of mediums. There are elements of realism, impressionism, and abstract in my paintings. Over the years I have had the privilege of meeting some extremely talented artists who through their recommendations and guidance have given me the courage and support to expand and express myself on canvas. I hope you find my paintings interesting, vibrant and cheerful. Please enjoy the labor of my love.”

Art by Earlyn! will be on display in the Tidemark Art Gallery until Feb. 23, and can be viewed Tuesday through Friday from 12-4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free.

