Will Smith arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Will Smith arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Will Smith slapped with 10-year ban from the Oscars

The ban comes in response to Smith’s on-stage slap of Chris Rock

The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.

The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.”

Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

An email sent to representatives for Smith seeking comment was not immediately returned.

– Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

The Oscars

Previous story
Carihi production of Matilda takes to the stage

Just Posted

Pharmacist Joe Myers is dismayed that a competition to celebrate his pharmacy’s 25th anniversary was targeted by a scam. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River pharmacy’s 25th anniversary marred by social media scam

Darren George is raising money for the Red Cross effort to provide relief for Ukraine by shaving off his beard when he reaches $2,500. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River man will take the razor to his bushy beard to raise money for Ukraine

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands were given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
DFO says Canada still committed to transitioning away from open-net pen salmon farming

A car is forced to pull over to the side of the highway in order to avoid a head-on collision with a truck on Highway 19A Wednesday afternoon.
VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows unplated truck driving recklessly on Highway 19A