This Lesley Rieck piece is an example of the art available for purchase at the upcoming Wet Paint Art Group show and sale. Photo supplied.

Wet Paint Art group show coming to Black Creek

The Wet Paint Art Group promises a fresh and eclectic display of contemporary artworks by local artists at its annual show and sale.

The Sixth Annual Art Show and Sale features nine local artists (from the Comox Valley, Black Creek and Campbell River) on the grounds of Halbe Hall, Black Creek on the weekend of Aug. 17-18.

Several of the artists will have their easels set up and be painting ‘en plein air.’

This year’s artists are: Loree Cunningham, Stephenie Davidson, Lynda Glover, Jenny Mitchell, Michelle Ohlsson, ​Elaine Prodor, Lesley Rieck, Kathi Rudko, and Victoria Scott.

They will be happy to discuss their processes, techniques and inspiration.

For more information and to view the artists’ works, go to www.wetpaintshowandsale.weebly.com

Mark your calendars, come enjoy the creative ambiance, light refreshments, watch our artists create and perhaps take home a piece of original art to brighten your day and beautify your home.

