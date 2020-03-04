West My Friend creating achingly poignant folk music

Victoria-based folk trio West My Friend will perform at the Kelsey Centre in Sayward, Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Photo contributed

In the modern musical landscape, it is rare to hear something as put together as West My Friend.

This three-piece Cascadian folk ensemble is steeped in the visual styles of western Canada. Eden Oliver, Alex Rempel and Jess Poynter are veterans of the Victoria music scene. After ten years together, they are touring to promote their recently released fourth album, In Constellation.

West My Friend continues to refine the art of creating achingly poignant folk music, mingling grassroots guitar, mandolin and accordion with lush vocal harmonies. The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society will present West My Friend in concert at the Kelsey Centre in Sayward, Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert tickets are $20/person, $10/person for SVFMS members and are available at the Music Plant, The Sayward Valley Resort and at the Kelsey Centre.

This is a family friendly event. Children 16 and under are admitted free when accompanied by and adult.

