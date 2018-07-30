Photo Credit: Gunter Kihpard / Area28.de

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Gunter Kiphard from Frankfurt created this stunning high definition video of a recent trip to Tofino and Ucluelet. At nine-minutes in length, his short includes humpback whales fluking and orcas swimming underneath the Zodiac.

The video is eloquently narrated as well.

“An eagle and a seagull are playing with each other and the wind,” Gunter Kiphard reads over an opening sequence.

Brian Congdon of Ucluelet’s Subtidal Adventures said Gunter’s West Coast experience is actually quite rare.

“We don’t see killer whales often. It’s an amazing experience, but it’s not a common thing that’s for sure.”

He said the 2018 whale watching season has been excellent.

“Everybody is busy. It’s been a good season in spite of the road closures,” said Congdon.

Previous story
Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend kicks off in Campbell River

Just Posted

One of three small wildfires ‘out of control’ near Myra Falls mine in Strathcona Park

Lightning-caused fire led to deployment of helicopters and initial attack crews

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Campbell River family seeks owner of mystery photo

Unknown sailor’s photo found tucked away in a magazine

Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend kicks off in Campbell River

Concert series raises money for Special Olympics, Grassroots Kind Heart and Transition Society

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too

The beloved Canadian actor has already signed on to replace Morgan Freeman’s voice on Vancouver buses and SkyTrains

Pulp mill struggles long-term, Premier John Horgan says

U.S. ‘assault’ on B.C.’s Catalyst Paper threatens workers, retirees

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

Gunter Kiphard from Frankfurt created this stunning high definition video of a… Continue reading

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in B.C. river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Most Read

  • WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

    German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.