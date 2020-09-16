LIFT Fest this year will be a virtual event from Saturday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 4 that will include videos, images, and stories will be shared on social media to help connect people who care with causes that matter. Photo submitted

Volunteer Campbell River’s L.I.F.T. Fest is going virtual!

Educates the public on the work that organizations do and how to get involved

Have you been wondering how to contribute to building our community by volunteering for things you are passionate about?

L.I.F.T. Fest, the 10th Annual Volunteer and Community Resource Fair, offers a unique opportunity for individuals to discover local organizations and learn about how to get involved, gain experience, contribute to causes that matter and help shape our community!

LIFT (Leadership, Innovation, Friendship, Training) Fest provides a means for organizations to educate the public on the work that they do and how volunteers in their organization make a difference in our community. In previous years, the event was held as a daylong public gathering, but this year it will be a virtual event that spans the entire week. (Saturday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 4) Throughout the week videos, images, and stories will be shared on social media to help connect people who care with causes that matter.

Do you want to know how to make a difference? Follow Volunteer Campbell River’s LIFT Fest this year on Facebook or Instagram (@volunteercr)

Campbell River

