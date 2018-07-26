VIDEO: Superstar Eric Church comes to Sunfest Country Music Festival

Lake Cowichan’s Laketown Ranch is the place to be for country music and fun on the long weekend

Sunfest struts into Laketown Ranch next weekend, with four great days and nights of top class country entertainment.

The Lake Cowichan venue has already hosted three big events this year but there’s no doubt that this B.C. Day long weekend festival (from Aug. 2-5) is the one everyone’s been waiting for.

Eric Church is coming to town!

A huge roar went up from the crowd when his name was announced last year as 2018’s headliner and since then the excitement has just been building as huge highway posters spread the news.

He’ll be hitting the main stage at 10:10 p.m. Sunday night, Aug. 5, and because of his enormous popularity, a limited quantity of single day stage pit passes were made available. If you want to join the Church Choir, check to see if there are any left.

By last week, 90 per cent of the reserved seating and the camping at the Ranch was sold, and 80 per cent of the stage pit tickets were gone as well. The final rush is on.

Besides Church, there are a lot of great acts coming to the festival this year.

Each of the four days features an exciting lineup on the huge main stage.

On Sunday, Midland, The James Barker Band, Dirty Mountain, and Stefan Crucil (Country Idol winner) help warm up the crowd for Church’s much-anticipated appearance. Dustin Lynch is the headliner on Saturday night, and appearing just before him are Brett Young, Meghan Patrick, and Dave Hartney.

On Friday, Dallas Smith winds up the main stage action with a 10:10 p.m. show, following Emerson Drive, Jojo Mason, and The County Line, while on Thursday, kicking off the festival is George Canyon, with Aaron Pritchett, Brad Saunders, and The Heels.

Of course, this is Sunfest Country Music Festival, and that means there’s more than just one stage.

Early-day music starts at 4:20 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. every other day at the totally rebuilt Laketown Flats area. There you’ll enjoy everything from music poker and line dancing to Jaimey Hamilton, Stetson Road, Cara Bateman, Lindsay Elzinga, and Lance Lapointe.

Early-evening music is featured on the Saloon Stage, from 6 p.m. nightly with acts like Boondock, Rollin’ Trainwreck, and lots more.

For night owls, there are shows starting at 11:40 p.m. every night at the Flats and Saloon stages, and on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, you can start a new day with a midnight performance on the Backwoods stage deep in the camping area.

Visit https://sunfestconcerts.com/tickets/ to buy your tickets now.