Singer-songwriter Amy Bishop performing at the Centre for Spiritual Living in Campbell River. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Singer-songwriter Amy Bishop captivates audience in Campbell River

Calgary-based musician performed at the Centre for Spiritual Living on Friday evening

Singer-songwriter Amy Bishop performed at the Centre for Spiritual Living in Campbell River on Friday night, captivating the crowd with storytelling and songs.

Bishop, who is based in Calgary, Alta., was on the Island for a series of performances, with dates in Victoria and Nanaimo. Bishop was also part of a spiritual retreat at the Kingfisher Bay Retreat Centre, near Courtenay.

“The music ties together all the different aspects of their retreat, so I was part of a music team that sort of creates that,” Bishop said. “Music has a way of opening hearts.”

Bishop’s set featured a blend of comedy and music performed unaccompanied on guitar.

“I tell a funny story and I move it into a song,” Bishop said. “My mission is to convey joy and to convey beauty through music.”

Bishop performed to an appreciative audience on Friday, including a fan named Kelly Sangha – formerly a resident of Campbell River – who said she travelled from Vancouver for the performance.

You can listen to Bishop’s music at amybishopmusic.com or by checking out Amy Bishop Music on Facebook.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Polar bears, art house film win big at international festivals

Just Posted

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Richard Franklin chosen as new chair for Campbell River’s board of education

John Kerr will serve as vice-chair on the board through the next year

SUV smashes into building in Campbell River

Driver ‘hit the gas instead of the brake,’ causing damage but no injuries

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen in Campbell River

Theft a bitter reminder of brother’s unsolved 2011 murder, says Cassie Britnell

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

VIDEO: Singer-songwriter Amy Bishop captivates audience in Campbell River

Calgary-based musician performed at the Centre for Spiritual Living on Friday evening

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Emmanuel Macron told world leaders that nationalists threaten to erase the moral values a nation has by putting their own interests first

UPDATE: Man dies in police-involved shooting in Mill Bay

Officers were attempting arrest in connection to previous assault

Bike relay around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

Most Read